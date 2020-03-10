JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek officer initiated a traffic stop Feb. 25 on Old Alabama Road after observing a truck without properly working tag lights.

During the traffic stop the officer reported he noticed the smell of marijuana. The driver initially provided a false name, but was later identified as John Wilkins Monette, 22, from Milton.

Records indicated Monette did not have a driver’s license and had two active warrants: one from Milton for probation violation and one from Roswell for failure to appear.

Searching the suspect’s truck, the officer found drug paraphernalia and what appeared to be marijuana. Monette was transferred to the Alpharetta jail.

