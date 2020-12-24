ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Officers arrested a suspect Dec. 17 in the shooting of a Stone Mountain man at a residence along Parkview Lane back in November.

The police report revealed very little about the incident, which unfolded just before 12:30 p.m. in the home of Elijah Jamieson Ellis. Patrol officers secured the scene until detectives arrived to investigate. A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man was wounded in the shooting, according to the report. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not clear.

Ellis, 21, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct.

Tags

Load comments