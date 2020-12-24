ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Officers arrested a suspect Dec. 17 in the shooting of a Stone Mountain man at a residence along Parkview Lane back in November.

The police report revealed very little about the incident, which unfolded just before 12:30 p.m. in the home of Elijah Jamieson Ellis. Patrol officers secured the scene until detectives arrived to investigate. A 21-year-old Stone Mountain man was wounded in the shooting, according to the report. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not clear.