ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police on Jan. 14 arrested a man allegedly involved in an April 23 armed robbery at the Highlands at Park Bridge subdivision.

Chad Matthew Gange, 20, Bay Overlook Drive, Woodstock, was charged with armed robbery in connection with the incident.

According to police, Gange was one of four people involved in the robbery, which occurred along Breckenridge Lane. The victim, a 21-year-old girl, told officers she was friends with one of the suspects and met them to hang out. As she was sitting in the back seat of a Nissan sedan between the two female suspects, one of the men in the front seat reached back and grabbed her sweatshirt.. She said that man, identified as 18-year-old Quintarious Humphrey, pointed a gun in her face and demanded cash, her gold chain and her Apple iPhone, which was valued at $1,000. He then ordered her out of the vehicle.

The victim grabbed one of the suspects’ phone as she got out and tracked the four to a nearby gas station using the phone’s Life360 app. Detectives nabbed three of the alleged robbers and booked them on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery, the police report stated. Gange, who was the driver, evaded charges until he was served warrants at the Dooly State Prison, arrest records show.