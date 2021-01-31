JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police on Jan. 20 arrested a Suwanee woman tied to a November porch theft.

Jennifer W. Fitzsimmons, 52, of Friars Head Drive, was charged with theft by taking in connection with the incident.

A Johns Creek man reported that a someone stole brake rotors from his front porch and police responded to the man’s Bailey Ridge Drive home on Nov. 3. The victim told officers the theft occurred about 10 p.m. the previous night. The man said he ordered the rotors, valued at $162, for his SUV. According to police, security footage showed a man wearing a surgical mask, sunglasses, sweat pants and a hoodie tip toward the porch and swipe the rotors. He pulled up in a Honda Accord allegedly driven by Fitzsimmons, according to the charging affidavit.