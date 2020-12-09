ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers rushed to respond when shots rang out Nov. 28 at the Crossings at Holcomb Bridge apartment complex.
Eric Lamar McCoy, 27, of Creekside Way, Roswell, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the incident, police said.
According to the arrest report, officers heard the gunshots shortly after 12:30 a.m. and spotted two vehicles speeding from the scene. There were also several people gathered outside a building in the 900 block of Creekside Way, and officers found two shell casings in a walkway in front of the building.
McCoy was initially unwilling to talk to officers. But a woman told them she was arguing with his brother because nude photos of her were sent to someone’s phone without her permission. The argument spilled outside, and McCoy pulled out a semi-automatic pistol, firing two shots in the air, she said.
Another witness said the argument began in the house and spilled outside when the shots went off, the report stated. McCoy told officers he shot into some outside bushes from a window in his home. A criminal history check showed McCoy is a convicted felon on probation.
