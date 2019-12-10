ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man and woman Nov. 25 after they were seen allegedly stealing auto parts from a store on Alpharetta Highway.
An employee at an auto shop called police that evening after he saw a theft from his store. He said he also had a video of the incident.
Following through with the suspects’ description, police found the couple at a nearby Bank of America. Police said the woman said she had gone with her husband to the shop to steal automotive parts.
The stolen items included rotors and a motor.
The couple, 40-year-old Cynthia Castaneda of Lawrenceville and Wesley Ho ux-Garcia of Lawrenceville, were arrested for theft by taking.
