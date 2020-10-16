JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A contractor accused of stiffing a Johns Creek woman out of more than $6,000 of agreed-upon work was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with theft by conversion.
According to the arrest report, the victim, a 61-year-old resident, told officers the suspect signed a $19,860 contract to remodel her kitchen in May 2018. She said he never completed the work despite her paying him $5,000 up front for the job.
The woman said she also hired the 56-year-old suspect at the same time to fill a hole in her front yard and re-stain and pressure wash her back deck. She said he refilled the hole and pressure washed the deck but never re-stained it. She paid him $1,530 for the deck work.
The victim told police she made several attempts to get the man to complete the remodeling and deck work over the course of a year, but he claimed he was in jail or had a car accident, and he did not return her money. The victim later hired another contractor to complete the work.
Police confirmed that the suspect is a registered sex offender who was also charged with theft by conversion in Gwinnett County in 2018.
