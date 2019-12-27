ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a man Dec. 14 for speeding at 111 mph on Ga. 400.
Officers were patrolling the area that evening, when an officer noticed a driver pass by at a high rate of speed.
Radar clocked the driver at 111 mph.
Police arrested the driver, identified as 28-year-old Thomas Gabriel Jackson of Atlanta, for speeding and reckless driving.
