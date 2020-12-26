MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to North Fulton Hospital on Dec. 7 to respond to an assault call.

A 23-year-old man there had a busted lip that was being treated with stitches. The man said he was playing in an indoor soccer league at the Rush Soccer Facility along Birmingham Highway. An opposing player fouled him at the end of the game. He said when he got up to confront the player, the man punched him in the mouth, according to the police report.

Officers questioned a man who witnessed the attack, and he corroborated the victim’s story.

The victim could not identify the man who punched him and said he didn’t want to press charges. He intended to resolve the matter civilly by finding out the opposing player’s name and having him pay his medical expenses, the report stated.