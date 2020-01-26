ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man from Cumming contacted police Jan. 13 after his phone was apparently stolen while he was at a restaurant on North Main Street.

The previous evening, the man had left his cellphone on the corner of the restaurant’s bar, close to the register, before he exited. 

About two hours later, the man realized his phone was missing and contacted the restaurant. Employees said no one had seen or turned in the phone. The man contacted Apple to try and locate the phone remotely, but it had been turned off.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments