ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man from Cumming contacted police Jan. 13 after his phone was apparently stolen while he was at a restaurant on North Main Street.
The previous evening, the man had left his cellphone on the corner of the restaurant’s bar, close to the register, before he exited.
About two hours later, the man realized his phone was missing and contacted the restaurant. Employees said no one had seen or turned in the phone. The man contacted Apple to try and locate the phone remotely, but it had been turned off.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.