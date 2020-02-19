ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman met with police Feb. 5 to report her son’s car had been burglarized.
The car had been parked at the woman’s home the previous evening. That morning, the woman checked on the car at 8:30 a.m. and saw that a purse containing diapers and $20 in cash was gone. A folder containing tax and Social Security information was also gone.
The woman said the car had likely been locked.
Police said they did not find signs of forced entry.
