ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman met with police Feb. 5 to report her son’s car had been burglarized.

The car had been parked at the woman’s home the previous evening. That morning, the woman checked on the car at 8:30 a.m. and saw that a purse containing diapers and $20 in cash was gone. A folder containing tax and Social Security information was also gone.

The woman said the car had likely been locked.

Police said they did not find signs of forced entry.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments