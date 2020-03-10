ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Feb. 21 that someone was using her name and address to sell items on Ebay.

Earlier in February, the woman said she received four packages from people attempting to return items to Ebay. The packages contained a return ID and order number.

The woman said that at first, she though it was a joke, but she eventually decided to report it after receiving multiple packages.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments