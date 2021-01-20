FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies responded to a threat reported Jan. 6 at a Pennant Lane residence.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim received a threatening message in his mailbox. There was no return address on the letter and no surveillance cameras in the area of the mailbox.
The victim told deputies he had no issues with neighbors who may have sent the letter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.