ROSWELL, Ga. — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries July 12 after being struck by a vehicle on a sidewalk near Alpharetta Street.
The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a car attempting to pull out of a parking lot veered onto the sidewalk and hit him. The car stopped briefly with the man’s leg pinned underneath a tire before reversing and pulling away.
A witness to the incident took down the car’s license plate while it drove away. Police were unable to locate the suspected driver but impounded the car from the listed residence and forwarded the case to an investigator.
