ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was struck by a car when he walked into a turning lane Feb. 9 on Holcomb Bridge Road, according to police.
Multiple witnesses told police they saw the victim, 59, jaywalk into the roadway and cross in front of an Acura TSX that was making a left turn. They said the car was not speeding.
The driver claimed the pedestrian came out of nowhere. He said he didn’t see the victim until he was on his car. Police did not suspect alcohol played a factor, an incident report stated.
The victim was taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital to be treated. He suffered a broken ankle, a cracked skull and brain bleed, but was in stable condition, police said.
