ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a jewelry theft that occurred nearly two months ago at the Hotel at Avalon on Avalon Boulevard.

The owner of the jewelry said she had stayed at the hotel Dec. 23-24, and that is the last time she saw the jewelry. She had not placed any of the jewelry in the hotel room safe.

When the woman returned to her home on Dec. 25, she was unable to find the jewelry.

She reported her jewelry, nearly $5,000 total, as stolen after she found out there was no security footage of the outside of her room.

