JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A 44-year-old man swung a baseball bat at a drunken reveler who inadvertently entered his home along Featherstone Road on Dec. 6.
According to the incident report, the homeowner heard suspicious noises and spotted a man on the first floor of his home around 1 a.m. He told police he grabbed a baseball bat and confronted what he thought was a burglar, then “gave him a hit with the bat.” The homeowner detained the suspect until police arrived.
Police questioned the suspect, identified as Grayson Lee Blount, 23, of Ivy Road NE, Atlanta. Blount claimed he was friends with one of the residents and had been to the home earlier for a party. He said he left to take a walk and was attacked by the homeowner when he returned.
Police determined Blount, whom they suspected was intoxicated, had actually attended a party at a residence around the corner on Harrington Road. The homeowner there confirmed that Blount had been at the party but had been kicked out because he was drunk and unruly. That homeowner told officers Blount was welcome to come back to the party, the report stated.
Police cited Blount for disorderly conduct and took him back to the Harrington Road home.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.