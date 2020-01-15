JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Jan. 2 after his car was stolen from the LA Fitness on Medlock Bridge Road.
The man said he had placed the car keys in a bag inside an unlocked gym locker at 6:30 a.m. When he returned to the locker about five hours later, he was unable to find his car keys.
After canvassing the area, police found the car in front of the nearby Five Below. The keys were outside on the ground near the car.
