ROSWELL, Ga. — A man reported Dec. 31 that his car was burglarized at Regency Road. The man had parked his car in his driveway late the previous evening. At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, he returned to his car and saw that the trunk was ajar.
Closer inspection revealed the car’s passenger door was also partially open.
A pair of prescription sunglasses were stolen from the car.
