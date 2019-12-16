JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman met with police Dec. 5 after her packages had been stolen from her porch at Virginia Pine Lane.
The woman said she returned home from shopping and saw two packages on her porch. She went inside to put away her items first. When she returned to her porch, however, the woman was unable to find the packages.
