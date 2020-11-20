ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police were dispatched to an office on Windward Parkway after a suspicious package was reported Nov. 4.
According to a police report, a 50-year-old worker at Argos Readymix, a cement and concrete company, told officers that an ex-employee had sent her suspicious packages in the past. She suspected he was the one who sent the Nov. 4 mailing, and said she had a trespass order against him.
Officers said the square package didn’t look like a bomb. They found a white powder wrapped inside a Megadeth vinyl covering when they opened the package. Investigators planned to dust the package for prints and test the white powder, the report stated.
