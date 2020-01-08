ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported Dec. 24 that a package had been stolen from her home, only to have it show up a day later, opened and missing items.
The previous day, the woman received an alert from UPS that her package had been delivered to her front door, but the woman was unable to find it.
The next afternoon, the woman found a package at her door that was open. About $80 worth of items were missing from the package.
When the woman reported the incident to UPS, a representative advised her to file a police report.
