MILTON, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a residence along Hopewell Crest on Dec. 2 where the homeowner reported that someone had stolen a package from her mailbox.

According to the police report, the alleged theft occurred before dawn Nov. 24. The complainant told police the package contained pajamas, a dress, sweatshirt, shirts and a set of Pokemon cards. The 72-year-old woman told officers she didn’t realize the package had been stolen until she spoke to its sender Dec. 1.

The woman provided police with a security video that showed a newer model two-tone Dodge Charger pull up to the mail box the morning of the theft. The car spent 10 seconds in front of the mailbox then drove away, the report stated. The woman was not able to make out the vehicle’s license plate.

