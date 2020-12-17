MILTON, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to a residence along Hopewell Crest on Dec. 2 where the homeowner reported that someone had stolen a package from her mailbox.
According to the police report, the alleged theft occurred before dawn Nov. 24. The complainant told police the package contained pajamas, a dress, sweatshirt, shirts and a set of Pokemon cards. The 72-year-old woman told officers she didn’t realize the package had been stolen until she spoke to its sender Dec. 1.
The woman provided police with a security video that showed a newer model two-tone Dodge Charger pull up to the mail box the morning of the theft. The car spent 10 seconds in front of the mailbox then drove away, the report stated. The woman was not able to make out the vehicle’s license plate.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.