MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Parkbrook Trace on Oct. 16 to the home of a woman who reported her dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s pooch.

The 51-year-old woman said she was walking her two dogs on Bethany Creek Drive when her neighbor’s golden retriever got loose and charged at one of her pets. According to a Milton police report, the retriever bit the dog on the leg and caused bleeding. Its owner came running out of his home and tackled the retriever to stop the attack.

The 52-year-old man said he was loading the dog and another black Labrador retriever into his car when the golden lab slipped out of its collar, the police report states. He said he chased the dog down as soon as he saw it charging at his neighbor’s two animals. The bitten dog had to be treated by a veterinarian.

Police cited the owner of the golden retriever with animal at large, according to reports.

