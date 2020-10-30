MILTON, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Parkbrook Trace on Oct. 16 to the home of a woman who reported her dog had been attacked by a neighbor’s pooch.
The 51-year-old woman said she was walking her two dogs on Bethany Creek Drive when her neighbor’s golden retriever got loose and charged at one of her pets. According to a Milton police report, the retriever bit the dog on the leg and caused bleeding. Its owner came running out of his home and tackled the retriever to stop the attack.
The 52-year-old man said he was loading the dog and another black Labrador retriever into his car when the golden lab slipped out of its collar, the police report states. He said he chased the dog down as soon as he saw it charging at his neighbor’s two animals. The bitten dog had to be treated by a veterinarian.
Police cited the owner of the golden retriever with animal at large, according to reports.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.