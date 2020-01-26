ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for a man suspected of participating in a Jan. 13 car burglary at the LifeTime Fitness on North Point Parkway.

The victim called police that morning after he saw the suspect, a man, underneath his car attempting to remove something. He took a photo of the suspect as he left.

Police found a power tool battery near the victim’s car. They said the car’s catalytic converter had been cut out.

