JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek man contacted police Jan. 17 after he realized he had lost $1,200 to an online scammer posing as a potential date.
Two weeks prior, the man had visited an online dating site and found the profile of a woman he was interested in meeting. He was later contacted by someone from the website through the app Snapchat and was told to make two $600 payments to meet the woman.
The man made the payments without any contact from the woman.
Then, on Jan. 17, the man received a text asking for more money or have his activity exposed to his wife. The man contacted police instead.
