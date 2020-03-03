MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Feb. 24 after he realized someone had opened two accounts using his personal information.
Earlier in February, the man said he received a letter from Macy’s about a $700 outstanding balance on an account which he had not opened.
A few days later, the man received a $340 bill from AT&T about another account he learned had been opened fraudulently.
The man set a fraud alert and froze his credit before contacting police.
