MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Feb. 24 after he realized someone had opened two accounts using his personal information.

Earlier in February, the man said he received a letter from Macy’s about a $700 outstanding balance on an account which he had not opened.

A few days later, the man received a $340 bill from AT&T about another account he learned had been opened fraudulently.

The man set a fraud alert and froze his credit before contacting police.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments