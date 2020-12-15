FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Norcross woman was arrested Dec. 1 after deputies found her with a man wanted for murder in Gwinnett County.
The arrests were made along Carolene Way. Jennifer “Jenni” Rodriguez-Cardona, 23, was charged with harboring a fugitive. She has been released from jail on $8,270 bail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities found her with Billy Galvez, a 22-year-old Atlanta man wanted for the killing of Alejandro Ramirez. Galvez is accused of shooting the 35-year-old Alpharetta man during a July 5 dispute in Norcross, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
