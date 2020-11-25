ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A motorist barreling down Ga. 400 at over 100 mph told officers he was speeding because he had to use the bathroom.
A patrol officer spotted a Dodge Avenger zooming southbound on the state highway and clocked it at 101 mph just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 10, according to the police report. The officer stopped the vehicle and when he asked the driver why he was going so fast, the 25-year-old man said he was hurrying home to use the bathroom. The traffic stop was more than 26 miles from the man’s listed address in the report. The driver also couldn’t explain why he didn’t exit the highway at Ga. 120 where there were signs advertising 24-hour gas stations, the officer noted.
The man was cited for speeding and reckless driving. The traffic stop lasted eight minutes, according to the report.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.