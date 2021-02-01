ROSWELL, Ga. — Officer were dispatched to the Exxon Mobil gas station along Holcomb Bridge Road for reports of a weapons incident that occurred in traffic Jan. 24.

A 21-year-old Roswell man told police he was cut off by a black Chevy Silverado while driving. When he honked at the SUV, its driver pointed a gun at him and his 7-year-old son, according to the incident report.