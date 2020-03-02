FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming mother told officers she fled during a traffic stop because she was worried she’d miss her son’s birthday if she were arrested. Deputies stopped Dulcia Rae Gilbert, 36, of Pleasant Manor Court, Cumming, on Feb. 17 after they noticed her vehicle registration was cancelled and her insurance status was unknown.
Deputies said Gilbert attempted to flee after she was told there was a possible warrant for her arrest. She was quickly apprehended by authorities. Gilbert remains in the Forsyth County jail, charged with possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug-related objects, obstruction, no license plate and failure to maintain insurance. Gilbert is being held without bond.
