MILTON, Ga. — Police investigated a burglary reported at a residence along Morris Road on Dec. 23.

According to the incident report, the victim told officers the break-in occurred sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. The owner said he noticed shed doors on the property ajar and a lawnmower in the middle of the yard.

Inside, he found the house ransacked and a Plexi-glass window had been pried open. The patio door was unlocked and a sliding glass door leading into the home had several pry marks.

The victim reported bedrooms, bathrooms, closets and drawers had been ransacked, but he didn’t report anything of much value missing, according to the report.