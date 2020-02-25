MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 14 car burglary in which $1,200 in cash was taken.

The car owner said he had withdrawn the cash earlier that day from his bank and parked his car at a shopping complex on Crabapple Road. He said he left the car unlocked.

When the man later left to go shopping at the Lowe’s on Ga. 9, the man realized his money was gone.

Security footage showed a suspect park by the man’s car for a few seconds. The next visible footage showed the suspect go back to his car and leave.

