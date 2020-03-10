MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole several computers from the Milton Walmart on March 1.
Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects entering the store around 9 p.m. The man then took a shopping cart to the electronics section, placed three computers in the cart and walked out of the store without paying. The computers and three anti-theft devices had a total value of $1,617.
A witness told police she followed the suspect outside the store and saw him place the computers in a gold Jeep and get into the passenger seat before it drove away.
A Walmart employee said the suspect is believed to be the same man wanted for theft of several items on Feb. 9.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.