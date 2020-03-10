MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole several computers from the Milton Walmart on March 1.

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects entering the store around 9 p.m. The man then took a shopping cart to the electronics section, placed three computers in the cart and walked out of the store without paying. The computers and three anti-theft devices had a total value of $1,617.

A witness told police she followed the suspect outside the store and saw him place the computers in a gold Jeep and get into the passenger seat before it drove away.

A Walmart employee said the suspect is believed to be the same man wanted for theft of several items on Feb. 9.

