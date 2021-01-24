JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police responded to a report of an attack at Take 5 Oil Change on Jan.11.
The complainant said an irate customer came in Jan. 9 demanding a refund for services he got at another store location.
When the store clerk informed the man he couldn’t give him the refund, he said the man grabbed him by the shoulders and slammed him to the pavement. The victim retreated into an office following the assault, police said.
