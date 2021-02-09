JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police performing a sting at Violet Massage on State Bridge Road Jan. 27 cited a massage therapist for fondling an undercover detective.
Authorities issued Yongqun Chen, 50, of Westhill Drive, Norcross, an ordinance violation for illegally touching another person while on massage establishment property. Chen is scheduled to appear in court March 16.
The Johns Creek-Alpharetta-Forsyth County Task Force performed the sting operation using an undercover detective posing as a customer. The detective, who was wearing a recording device, was sent to a private room where Chen touched him inappropriately during the rubdown. Task force officers rushed in and detained Chen and the business’ 41-year-old owner Shifang Peng. Chen denied doing anything illegal and was issued the city ordinance violation. Peng was not cited.
