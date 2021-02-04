FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies charged a Marietta man with stealing a tow truck on Jan. 19.

Larry Coffman, 32, was charged with theft by taking, DUI, fleeing, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, driving on wrong side of street and failure to obey traffic control device.

According to the report, the tow truck driver flagged down a deputy at 11:30 p.m. and said Coffman stole his truck while he left the vehicle to run into a QT gas station.

Coffman initially refused to stop when deputies attempted to pull him over. He eventually stopped the tow truck at Post and Major roads.