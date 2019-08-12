CUMMING, Ga. — A man reported a theft from his personal safe at his residence on Valient Drive Aug. 2. The man said he suspected a male friend who had been paying rent to live at the home.
When the homeowner recently checked a lockbox safe kept under his bed, he found $4,000 in cash missing. He also noticed a pair of Adidas shoes valued at $85 and a vape smoking device missing from his room. The key to the safe was kept in the bedroom. Only his friend had access to the safe, he said, and he was in the home during the time of the theft. There was no forced entry into the residence.
The homeowner’s friend has since left the residence and has not returned. Police called the suspect’s number but did not receive a response.
