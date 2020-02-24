FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested an Atlanta man for speeding, obstruction and drug charges Feb. 11 after he was recorded driving 126 mph on Ga. 400 near Peachtree Parkway.
Authorities say the driver, Darrochino Okorio Cox, 27, of Plainville Drive, Atlanta, fled on foot after he was stopped on the off ramp, ran to The Collections shopping center where a person in a white Lexus tried to assist him in the escape. The Lexus sped off, striking the side of a building after the rescue attempt failed, deputies said.
Cox was apprehended a short time later.
During a search of Cox’s vehicle, deputies uncovered over 1 ounce of marijuana.
Cox was charged with reckless driving, speeding, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, driving under the influence, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane and driving with an expired license. He is currently in the Forsyth County Jail being held on $37,350 bond.
