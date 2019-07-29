ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 16 incident in which a man stole over $3,400 worth of merchandise from the Apple store in Avalon.
Employees said the man entered the store that evening and was seen pacing back and forth while talking to someone on his phone. He then grabbed a handful of Apple Pencils, stuffed them in his pants and left.
The man returned a few minutes later and repeated the ritual.
An employee took a photo of the man’s car. Another employee said the man matched the description of a suspect in Massachusetts who was arrested for shoplifting from an Apple store.
