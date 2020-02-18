MILTON, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 31 theft by deception from the Target on Ga. 9.

On Feb. 5, police met with the asset protection lead, who said they had seen a man place several items into a cart on Jan. 31 and, without paying, return them using a receipt from another store.

The man received over $200 in cash from the transaction.

Police obtained a warrant for the man’s arrest.

