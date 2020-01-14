ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Dec. 27 scam that took a man for $150. The man told police that earlier that day, he had found a listing on Craigslist for $150 for four basketball game tickets.
He contacted the seller and was told to send the money through an unknown cash app. After complying, the man waited and did not receive the tickets.
Attempts to contact the seller again or to notify the cash app about the transaction failed. He then realized he had been scammed and contacted police.
