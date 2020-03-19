ROSWELL, Ga. — A man reported March 2 that someone had attempted to scam him out of $9,000 by posing as a public defender. The man had answered a call that afternoon from someone who said his son had been involved in a motor vehicle accident and had a $9,000 bail.
The man asked a few questions and became suspicious when the caller gave him the wrong last name for his son. He hung up on the caller and contacted police.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.