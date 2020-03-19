ROSWELL, Ga. — A man reported March 2 that someone had attempted to scam him out of $9,000 by posing as a public defender. The man had answered a call that afternoon from someone who said his son had been involved in a motor vehicle accident and had a $9,000 bail.

The man asked a few questions and became suspicious when the caller gave him the wrong last name for his son. He hung up on the caller and contacted police.

