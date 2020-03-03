MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Feb. 24 after he realized someone had taken $500-700 worth of his belongings from his storage unit on Commonwealth Circle.
The man had last seen the items on Feb. 18.
When the man returned to the storage unit on Feb. 24, he noticed a strange lock that did not belong to him on the unit’s door. After opening it, he discovered miscellaneous items, including audio and video equipment as well as a pressure washer, were gone.
