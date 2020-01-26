MILTON, Ga. — An Alpharetta man met with police Jan. 17 after he received multiple notices about fraudulent accounts and purchases made using his information.
On Jan. 13, the man received a call from his bank about a suspicious transaction. He looked into the matter and realized his email accounts had been hacked.
Additionally, someone had used the man’s PayPal to make about $3,500 in purchase and had opened a brokerage account using his information.
The man said whoever had hacked his email accounts had placed filters on them so he would not see any emails from certain companies, such as PayPal and EBay, about the activity.
A few days later, the man also received a Walmart Money Card in his name for which he did not apply.
