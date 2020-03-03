ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 16 car burglary that took place on North Point Parkway.

The car owner said he parked the vehicle near the Old Navy that day and spent about 10 minutes inside the store. When he returned to the lot, the man noticed he had trouble using his keys to get into his car.

After the man visited a few more stores, he tried to retrieve an item from the car and could not find it. He then realized his bags, which contained clothing and jewelry, were missing.

Police said the lock on the driver’s door had been damaged.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments