MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man contacted police Feb. 7 after he discovered that someone had hacked his bank account and used it to purchase $300 in gift cards.

The man said he realized something was wrong when his personal information had been changed on his bank account. He contacted his bank and learned that someone had also transferred his rewards points and bought three $100 gift cards.

The bank was able to reverse the charges, and a representative advised the man to contact police.

