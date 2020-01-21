ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 8 incident in which two suspects, a man and a woman, robbed a man at gunpoint after he drove the woman to a hotel.

The victim said that around 5 p.m. that day, he visited the Chevron gas station at Holcomb Bridge Road when he was approached by the female suspect. When she asked him for a ride, the man said he initially refused but relented when the female suspect said she was cold and shivering. The man drove the woman to La Quinta on Old Holcomb Bridge Road. 

At the hotel, the man was accosted by a male suspect, who pointed a gun and demanded the man’s wallet and truck keys.

After the man complied, the two suspects ran off.

