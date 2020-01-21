ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Jan. 8 incident in which two suspects, a man and a woman, robbed a man at gunpoint after he drove the woman to a hotel.
The victim said that around 5 p.m. that day, he visited the Chevron gas station at Holcomb Bridge Road when he was approached by the female suspect. When she asked him for a ride, the man said he initially refused but relented when the female suspect said she was cold and shivering. The man drove the woman to La Quinta on Old Holcomb Bridge Road.
At the hotel, the man was accosted by a male suspect, who pointed a gun and demanded the man’s wallet and truck keys.
After the man complied, the two suspects ran off.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.