MILTON, Ga. — A Milton man reported to police that his iPad had been taken from inside his car while it was parked at his home along Commonwealth Circle.

The man told police he parked his car in his driveway on Feb. 28. He said the car’s windows were up and the doors were locked.

He told police the next morning he noticed all his car’s windows were down. He later realized he had left his iPad in the car and it was missing.

