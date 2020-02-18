JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 6 incident in which a man almost lost $1,000 to a scammer posing as his boss.

The man said he had received an email that day that appeared to be from his boss instructing him to go to Publix and purchase five $200 EBay gift cards. The man did as instructed, but he became suspicious when the scammer told him to send the numbers for the cards.

Instead, the man stopped speaking with the scammer and contacted police. He was able to get a refund for the cards.

