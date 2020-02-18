JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police are investigating a Feb. 6 incident in which a man almost lost $1,000 to a scammer posing as his boss.
The man said he had received an email that day that appeared to be from his boss instructing him to go to Publix and purchase five $200 EBay gift cards. The man did as instructed, but he became suspicious when the scammer told him to send the numbers for the cards.
Instead, the man stopped speaking with the scammer and contacted police. He was able to get a refund for the cards.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.